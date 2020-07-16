The Rev. Leonard L. Smalls of Berwyn, a retired pastor, a former prison chaplain and a dedicated and tireless community activist, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Paoli Hospital. He was 90.
Smalls was born in White Plains, New York, to the late Henry Michael Smalls and the late Selena Hamilton Smalls and was the youngest of three brothers. He was a graduate of Virginia Union University and Temple School of Divinity with a masters of divinity.
Smalls had a diverse career for more than five decades with accomplishments in church and community development, government relations, organizational development, training and executive management.
He was ordained in 1956. His first pastoral call was at First Baptist Church in Morton, followed by Bethlehem Baptist in Pennllyn.
He subsequently served as pastor at several churches in Philadelphia and most recently as senior pastor at Imani Baptist Church in East Orange, New Jersey. After retiring in 2011, he served as an associate minister to Pastor Charles Quann at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Spring House.
In 1959, Smalls became the first fully certified Black prison chaplain at the State Correctional Facility at Graterford. In 1993 he began the Rescu-Find program at Graterford to prepare for re-entry inmates with 18 months remaining on their sentences by helping them reconcile with their families and society through counseling, education, training, self-analysis and spiritual growth.
During the 1950s and 1960s, Smalls was one of many ministers leading the struggle of the Civil Rights Movement. Smalls, who met the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, spearheaded the movement in Philadelphia in 1970 that established an official Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
One of his proudest achievements was founding Haven House Inc., a community-based social service organization that provided holistic medical services to families with a pharmacy as its economic engine.
He received numerous awards and citations over the years, including the East Orange Clergy's Outstanding Community Service Award and the American Clergy Leadership Award.
Smalls leaves his wife, Evelyn; son, Timothy Smalls; daughters, Lynda-Selena Smalls and Tiffanie Fennell (Ted Oponski); and other family and friends. Preceding him in death were his brothers, Henry Smalls and Robert Smalls, and grandson, Gabriel Leslie Alveranga.
Viewing will be Wednesday, July 22, from noon to 7 p.m. and Thursday, July 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Spring House, Pennsylvania.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.