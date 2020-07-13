The Rev. Leonard L. Smalls, former pastor of 59th Street Baptist Church and Bethlehem Baptist Church in Spring House, died on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was 90.
Under Smalls’ leadership in 1963, Williams Chapel Baptist Church was changed to the Fifty Ninth Street Baptist Church. The church is located at 315 South 59th Street.
“He was the third pastor here at Bethlehem Baptist and I’m the eighth,” said the Rev. Charles W. Quann, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church. “Since then he has returned to Bethlehem and has been very inspirational. He has been a tremendous help to myself and especially to our younger ministers. He’s been very transparent about the things he’s experienced in life and that’s been an asset to everyone.”
Quann recalled working for Smalls’ campaign for mayor of Philadelphia back in the 1960s.
“I looked up him,” Quann said. “He ran on the Consumer Party ticket and I backed him in his run for mayor.”
Funeral services are pending.
