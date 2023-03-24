Leonard Edward Howell Jr., a former foreman at SEPTA, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He was 74.
Leonard Edward Howell Jr., a former foreman at SEPTA, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He was 74.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1948, to the late Leonard E. Howell Sr. and Wenona Mann Howell in Philadelphia.
Lenny, as he was affectionately known, was the youngest of three siblings, the others being Doris and Leroy, his twin brother.
He graduated from Germantown High School in 1966 and pursued his education in urban studies and community development at Rutgers University-Camden.
He enlisted in the Army Reserves and received an honorable discharge after four years of service. Throughout his career, he worked as a carpenter, a cash register repairman, a building engineer, and a foreman for SEPTA for more than 22 years.
He was baptized as a child at Mount Zion Baptist Church of Germantown, his family church. He was involved in several ministries, most notably as an usher for more than 50 years. He was also an original member and past president of the DMJ Meditation Choir.
He had also been a known member of the Herbert E. Millen Mason Lodge 151 since 1971. In 2008, he was Worshipful Master of the Masons, and his involvement with the Eastern Star Organization continued as a Past Patron of Queen of Sheba No. 39.
He married Fleta M. Waters on Aug. 22, 1981, at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church. From this union came their only child, Fleta Maria Howell. Howell traveled extensively with his "little one," teaching her about sports, games and educational activities. He was an outstanding bowler, winning numerous trophies, and could bowl strikes and spares backwards between his legs.
"Len's charismatic personality, creative talent, and energies drew people to him, which contributed to him becoming an outstanding community organizer," his ex-wife Fleta Howell said in a tribute. "Leonard means 'lion strength,' and like his name, he was strong-willed, even when fighting through several strokes and then cancer. It was miraculous that Leonard never seemed to suffer nor complain," she continued.
After his marriage ended, Howell later started a new chapter in his life with Waverly Brown in 2005. They moved to Summerville, South Carolina, in 2019. The couple joined Church House of Ministries Worldwide in Ladson, South Carolina. He continued with his usher duties.
Howell cherished trips to the Poconos and other warm locations, family reunions in Virginia, social gatherings, and helping others.
"We love you so much," his niece Alycyn Roye said in an online tribute. "We all miss you already."
He is survived by his wife, Waverly Brown; daughter, Fleta Maria Howell; grandson, Miguel Ethanlee Howell; brother, Leroy C. Howell (Deborah); sister, Doris Howell Smallwood; nieces, Alycyn Smallwood Roye (Damon), Lloydene Smallwood and Ashley Howell (Keith); and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, March 31, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Germantown, 41 W. Rittenhouse St.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. A masonic order service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com
