Leonard Calvert Ricks Jr., a retired industrial arts teacher, died on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. He was 89.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1933, in West Philadelphia to the late Leonard C. Ricks Sr. and Inez Ivory Ricks, and was affectionately known as "Sonny" by his family.
Ricks and his three siblings grew up in First African Baptist Church. Following the tradition of his grandparents, Leonard attended Sunday School and as an adult served on the board of trustees. While he remained a member at First African, he also attended Sunday school at Grace Baptist Church of Germantown with his young children.
Ricks was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System and graduated from Overbrook High School in 1950. He graduated from Cheyney State Teachers’ College, where he studied Industrial Arts.
While at Cheyney, Ricks was initiated into the Gamma Omega Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. As an undergraduate, he was the first member of the fraternity to apply for a life membership and the second to receive it, after the grand polemarch.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Ricks was raised to Master Percy C. Moore Lodge 140 of the Free and Accepted Masons in 1954. Upon graduating from college, Leonard served in the Army from July 1956 until he received an honorable discharge in July 1958.
During his teenage years, he met and later married Dorothy (Dottie) Reid. Both of their families were members of First African Baptist Church, but they didn’t connect until attending Cheyney. During these years, they enjoyed beach trips to Wildwood and partying at college dances. From this union came four children.
The couple bought their first home in East Mount Airy in 1964 and were proud to be the second Black family in the neighborhood. The family traveled in their station wagon to many regions of the country. They visited the Grand Canyon, the Rocky Mountains, the Redwood Forest and the World’s Fair during the 1960s at a time when it was uncommon for people of color to travel cross-country.
Ricks taught industrial arts in the Philadelphia Public School System and enjoyed serving as a motivation coordinator at Germantown High School, exposing students to various forms of the arts. He was also passionate about fixing cars, executing plumbing, electrical and cement projects, and making wood crafts.
He pursued a second career in mortuary science like his uncle, Robert C. Ivory. While continuing to teach, he worked for Ivory Funeral Home and, later, Hawkins and Garriest-Crawley Funeral Homes.
Ricks volunteered as a committee person in his local ward and was also active in the East Mount Airy Neighbors, a community group. He received a white blazer from the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter in 2013 for 60 years of membership in Kappa Alpha Psi. In 2014, he received an award for his philanthropy and service to Eden Cemetery in Collingdale with his daughter, Lorraine, and two friends. A photo was taken and included in the "Bench by the Road project," founded by author Toni Morrison.
Ricks served in numerous capacities in the Masonic Order, becoming master of his lodge in 1970. He was coronated as a sublime prince in DeMolay Consistory No. 1 and became a Noble of the Mystic Shrine in Pyramid Temple No. 1. He was elevated to Grand Inspector General in 1996.
He was an active member of the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, where he was affectionately known as "number two." His family children traveled to many Kappa and Shrine conventions and summer Kappa cookouts.
During his retirement, he traveled to countries including Ghana, Senegal and Gambia. On one trip he met Ann Adderly, and they later married.
Ricks was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Quentyn Kennedy.
He is survived by: his children, Lorraine Ricks, Lynnette Kennedy, Lauren Ricks and Leonard C. Ricks III; granddaughters, Briana and Blaire Kennedy; Ann Adderly; and other family and friends.
Services will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Road, Abington.
Interment is at Eden Cemetery, 1434 Springfield Road, Darby.
Garriest-Crawley Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
