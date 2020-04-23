Leonard Burnett (Bernie) Jackson died on April 15, 2020 at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, after a long illness. He was a former West Philadelphia resident who graduated from Central High School, before he moved to Chesilhurst, New Jersey with his late parents in the 1970s. He worked for a long time in the Atlantic City casinos. He will be remembered as a sweet caring individual by all who knew him.
