Leon Melvin Hill, Jr., a committed educator and devoted family man passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 11, 2020 at the age of 91. The youngest of L.M. and Lilly May Hill’s seven children, Leon M. Hill was born on January 24, 1929 in Washington, GA. After completing 11th grade, which was the highest education offered to Black children at the time, he joined the United States Army. He served four years and was honorably discharged. Upon leaving the military, he joined his brother Bobbie in Philadelphia to pursue education. After earning his high school diploma through a Temple University community education program, Hill enrolled and graduated from Cheyney State Teachers College. He would later obtain a Master’s degree in School Counseling from Pennsylvania State University, as well as certification in School Psychology from Glassboro State University. Leon M. Hill was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated (Gamma Omega & Abington-Ambler Alumni Chapter) and a Prince Hall Mason. He was also a longtime member of Zion Baptist Church. A pioneering educator, Leon M. Hill worked for the School District of Philadelphia from 1954 until his retirement in 1990. During that time, he was a classroom teacher at Carver Elementary School, a school counselor at Loesche Elementary School, and a school psychologist for the entire District 8 (Greater Northeast Region). Hill was widely known as a staunch advocate for education and a devoted mentor to young educators around the city. He enjoyed real estate, home repair, Phillies baseball, and spending time with his family. Leon M. Hill is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Hallean A. Hill and his five children: Deborah A. Jordan, Darrell N. Jordan, Leonard K. Hill, Anthony D. Hill, and Marc L. Hill. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A walk-through viewing will be held at Terry Funeral Home, 4203 Haverford Avenue, on Tuesday, December 29 from 9am until 1PM. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a full memorial service will be held at a later date.
