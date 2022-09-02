Lenora Carey, a retired seamstress, died on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. She was 111.
She was lovingly known as "Godmother'' and "Noie," and was born in rural North Carolina on Sept. 16, 1910, to the late Mickinley and Julia Ferebee Williams.
She attended Gregart School until the fourth grade and loved to participate in spelling bees. After reaching the fourth grade, she started to work so she could support herself and her brother.
Carey joined Mt. Zion Methodist Episcopal Church of Philadelphia in 1943 under the pastorate of the late Rev. F.H. Butler, continuing her membership until her passing. She said Sunday was the longest day of the week if she didn’t attend church. She transported children to Sunday school for many years.
She moved to Philadelphia in 1926, the year after the Ben Franklin Bridge was completed. Carey chose to live in North Philadelphia, where there were plenty of opportunities for an experienced seamstress. She worked for the Nanette Factory until her retirement. She also provided child care for mothers with little income.
In 1946, she married Carrigan Carey. Although the couple didn’t have children of their own, they helped to raise countless children on Opal Street and in surrounding neighborhoods.
She was an active member of the Helping Hand Club until it disbanded in the 1980s. Starting in 1959, she organized and supervised the North Philadelphia Sunshine Juniors, a group of children who rendered service to the sick and shut-in through acts of kindness.
Carey received a numerous awards and honors, including letters from the president of the United States, mayors of Philadelphia, Philadelphia City Council members and church organizations.
Carey loved to read and taught neighbors on Opal Street, including her brother, how to sign their names. She also enjoyed traveling to North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Canada.
"She was the guardian angel for the children on Opal Street," her family said in a tribute. "The life she gave and continued to give has lasted a lifetime for many of us."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carrigan Carey.
She is survived by her cousins, Annie Leonard and Eva Gallop, and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Aug. 31 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.