LeeAnna Cox-Purnell, who was a longtime nurse in Philadelphia, died on September 1. Purnell was 92.
Purnell attended school in Philadelphia. In 1967, she earned a diploma from Philadelphia School of Practical Nursing. She worked as a nurse for more than 20 years. After that, she retired from nursing.
Purnell’s retirement was short-lived. She opened her home to people who were homeless, had mental illness, intellectual disabilities or were geriatric.
She opened the first of three personal care homes and named them Labor of Love. According to the family, she was not only a mother to her family, but also cared for those who had no family, whose family had cast them aside and to those whose families were unable to care for them.
In 1982, she joined Holy Cross Baptist Church, which is located in the Overbrook section of the city. Purnell served as president of the nurse’s ministry until 2002.
Purnell was married twice. She raised two sons and two daughters.
Purnell had two other brothers and a sister that preceded her in death (James Johnson Jr. and Harold Hamid Ali and her older sister Helen). To celebrate her legacy, she leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Rita L. Karim of Chicago, Ill; Leon Cox, Robert Cox, Jr. and Necia Cox Rashied of Philadelphia, one brother, Norman, one sister Beverly, many grandchildren, great-grand’s and great-great grand’s, nieces and nephews and several other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing for the public on Friday, Sept. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Wood Funeral Home, 5537-39 W. Girard Avenue. The viewing can be streamed online at www.cwoodfh.com. The funeral service and interment will be held privately.
