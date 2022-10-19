Lawrence Hudson Stallworth Jr., a retired teacher and human resources manager, died on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. He was 84.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1938, and was the youngest child of the late Mabel and Lawrence H. Stallworth.
He was born in Bryn Mawr and lived his pre-school years in Ardmore. Near the end of World War II, the family moved to West Philadelphia, where he attended Dunlap Elementary School and Sayre Junior High School. He went on to graduate with an academic diploma from West Philadelphia High School in 1956. He went to college at Temple University, then attended Cheyney University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in education.
He was a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System, teaching at Hannah and Spruance Elementary Schools, and supervised vocational education students at M.L. King High School. He also enjoyed a 25-year career in human resources management at Ford Aerospace/Ford Motor Company, General Electric Aerospace Business Group (GE ABG), and Cheyney University. For five years, he owned and operated a small printing business in Philadelphia.
Stallworth was successful in racially integrating the professional staff of the Industrial Relations Office of the Western Development Laboratories, Ford Aerospace, in Palo Alto, California. He had staffing responsibility for major business operations and planned the largest college-recruiting program there. At Ford, he progressed to a management role in three years and then a senior management role as department manager before age 32. While at ABG, he organized and led the largest college recruiting program of all GE businesses and was the first Black management liaison at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He also managed minority and female college graduates and improved their turnover rates. He was responsible for professional development, hiring, and training employees at Ford and GE. He also established Ford college recruiting programs at Cheyney, Morgan State and Lincoln universities for the first time in the 1970s, and was General Electric's liaison to Howard University's Engineering College.
While at Cheyney, he met his future wife, Barbara. Thirty years later, they were reintroduced by his close friend and Kappa brother, Steve. They began dating and eventually married on July 15, 1994. A blended family was formed with his children (Karen, Mark and Lawrence) and her children (Lennie, Stacy, and Todd). They shared a love for the Lord and were faithful members of Salem Baptist Church.
In 1955, he was initiated into Alpha Phi Beta High School Fraternity, the Guide Right Program of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. At Temple, he was a scroller in the Lambda chapter and was initiated into the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter in 1979. Since initiation, he has consistently maintained full financial status. His fraternity participation included board membership, chairman of membership, and chairman of various committees. He was also a member of the Commissioners Club.
Stallworth and his wife enjoyed traveling the world. They visited Zimbabwe, South Africa, England, Greece, Italy, Turkey and Canada, and cruised the Caribbean Islands. They took vacations in South Carolina, Ocean City, Maryland, and Florida. They also shared many interests, such as jazz, family activities, and good times with friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Horace Evans, Lucille Evans and Sara Wing.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brickus Stallworth; children, Karen P. Dean (Jerome), John Mark Stallworth (Lovely), Lawrence H. Stallworth III, Leonard S. Closson, Stacy L. Lawton (Micheal), and Todd M. Closson (Berrilisa); 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Irene Brickus Chikaka; brother-in-law, Robert Wing; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, at Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Road, Abington.
A viewing will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. A Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. service will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Rolling Green Memorial Park, 1008 West Chester Pike.
A live stream will be available on Facebook and YouTube at Salem Baptist Church of Abington.
Wood Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
