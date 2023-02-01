Lawrence B. Justice Jr., an auto body mechanic for 50 years who expanded his father’s alignment business to occupy a full block on Media Street in West Philadelphia, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 67.
He was affectionately known as “Larry” and was born on Dec. 10, 1955, to the late Lawrence B. Sr. and Catherine T. Justice.
Justice’s father founded Larry’s Alignment Inc. at 61st Street and Hazel Avenue in West Philadelphia in 1969. His mother kept the family’s home and served as the shop’s secretary. They were members of West Philadelphia’s Greater St. Matthew Independent Church.
Justice was educated in the Philadelphia public school system at Barry Elementary, Stephen Girard Elementary, Vare Junior High School and Overbrook High School.
By the time he received his diploma from Overbrook in 1973, Justice had learned the tools and the trade of auto body repair in his father’s shop, and he worked many nights in the shop while studying accounting at Villanova University.
When his father’s health deteriorated, Justice left the university to run the shop himself, later joined by his brother Kenneth. With their mother’s backing, Larry’s Alignment moved to its current and bigger facility at 61st and Media Streets in 1987.
A tribute by his family said Justice mentored other people in his trade and provided jobs and other support to many people in need.
“Not only was he one of the most sought-after business partners in auto body repair and collision services, but across the city of Philadelphia, people knew Larry to be an incredibly skilled and honest man of his work and most pointedly, a charitable man and one of deep integrity,” the tribute said.
He first married lasted from 1979 to 2006, and from this union came a daughter, Samantha.
The family moved to Wilmington, Delaware, and Justice commuted to Larry’s Alignment. He taught Samantha how to swim in their backyard pool and enjoyed family beach vacations while sharing his love of the water with her.
“My dad will forever be known as the most kind, selfless and generous man you’d ever encounter,” his daughter said in an online tribute.
Justice met Paula Rice through shared acquaintances at a fashion event produced by the Philadelphia Continentals, of which she was a member, and they married in 2007. They traveled extensively and enjoy numerous holidays as they jointly celebrated the arrival of new grandchildren.
He cherished boating and fishing excursions, as well as listening to Motown and watching the Eagles. He also enjoyed grilling and eating crabs. He became a Mason at the Sharon Hill Lodge.
“He was always in a pleasant mood and intent on making sure those around him were happy and comfortable and well fed,” his family said in a tribute.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Meva Justice, and cousin, Janelle Buck.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Justice; daughter, Samantha Kelley (Eric); stepson, Ralph Rice Jr.; brother, Kenneth T. Justice; aunt, Lorraine Henry; four grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, at Pinn Memorial Baptist Church, 2251 N. 54th St.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
