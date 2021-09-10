LaVerne E. Gonzalez, who was a longtime employee at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, died on Aug. 27, 2021. Gonzalez was 95.
Gonzalez worked spent 42 years at the Navy Yard. She retired on Dec. 29, 1989 as a supply supervisor. During her years there, she raised money for 500 orphans each year for a Christmas party, which later became Christmas in July.
The day would start with a Ferry boat ride across the river to a park where everything was free for the day. All the food you could eat, swimming, games, prizes, and everyone got a gift bag from Santa Claus at the end of the day and each home got a large gift. She raised money selling anything and everything from pretzels, cakes, pies and had auctions. Her cakes sometimes went as high as $40.00.
She received awards for Appreciation Dedicated Service to the United States Navy & Philadelphia Shipyard from Federal Managers Association, Chapter 4. She also received the “Woman of the Year” award on August 26, 1976.
She bought a duplex property in the mid 70s in East Mt. Airy where she moved her father with her and took care of him until his passing in 1976. She was known for her excellent baking skills. Everything was made from scratch, especially her pie crust, she peeled he fruit and had special seasoning. All kinds of fruit pies, cakes, cookies and fresh buttery rolls which she sold to make extra money.
It was not unusual for her to receive orders to make 60-70 different desserts and rolls on any given holiday. Her hobbies were playing bingo, playing the slots, pinochle, watching all sports, watching the Young & Restless, Bold and best of all she was a shopaholic. She loved to cruise and travel around the world to such places as Mexico, San Juan, Rome, Paris, Spain, Aruba, Sint Maarten, St. Thomas, England, Scotland, Canada, Grand Cayman, Southern Caribbean and across the United States.
Gonzalez was born LaVerne Elizabeth Taylor in Philadelphia on Nov. 14, 1925, from her parents Elmer J. Taylor, Sr. and Nellie Taylor. She and her brother Elmer were raised by their father Elmer J. Taylor, Sr. in North Philadelphia.
Her brother Dr. Elmer J. Taylor, Jr. preceded her in death five years ago in 2016 on the same day. She was sent to a boarding school for a short time to help her as she matured to become a young lady. She was very athletic played on the basketball team at Simon Gratz where she graduated.
She was baptized and confirmed at St. Augustine Episcopal Church. She sang on three Junior Choirs, “The Cherubim’s”, “The Seraphim’s”, and “The Archangels.” She was a member of the St. Martha Guild. She was a member for more than 84 years until the church close and merged to become Calvary St. Augustine Episcopal Church for the past 11 years. She became a “Daughter of The King” and served faithfully and attended meetings, conferences and triennials all over the country.
She married Juan Hose Gonzalez on May 26, 1947, and out of that union they had a daughter, Burhedita Gonzalez. She was divorced several years later. She moved back with her father and raised her daughter with him in North Philadelphia.
Gonzalez leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Burhedita Gonzalez, grandson, Nicholas Hardy, (Laurie), great grandson, Jaylyn. Her family, grandson, great grandchildren, great-great granddaughter, Goddaughter: Curtis Owens, Frederick Griffin, Jr., Jaiden Taylor, Skylar Griffin, Josetta Samuels, niece Karen Taylor, nephews, Adeeb Ameen, (Rafee & Anikah Ameen), Darryl Taylor and a host of family and friends.
Her home going services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Calvary St. Augustine Episcopal Church.
