Laurence E. Chamberlain, Sr., an Army veteran, entrepreneur and tax consultant, died on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. He was 89.
He was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 30, 1934, to the late William T. Finney and Geneva Bailey.
Chamberlain was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Legion of Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Praesidium, and Mater Dolorosa Curia churches.
He attended St. Ignatius Elementary School and graduated from St. Thomas Moore High School. After High School he attended Shaw University and transferred to Villanova University, where he was initiated into the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. (University of Pennsylvania Chapter, the Delta Eta of Kappa). While attending Villanova University, he worked for the city of Philadelphia in the Department of Licenses and Inspections.
He married Alethea Chamberlain and was drafted into the U.S. Army, earning an honorable discharge. He returned home to his family and completed his education.
After retiring from the city of Philadelphia, he started his own tax consulting service, amassing many clients throughout the tri-state area. He was an avid reader and taught at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School. He demonstrated his appreciation of music and the arts as the playwright of “Visions and Dreams.”
“Movie night with Pop Pop was always something we couldn’t wait to do,” his granddaughter Lacey said in a tribute. “I think that’s something he loved and just made a tradition at the house.”
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila.
He is survived by his wife, Alethea; children, Laurence Chamberlain Jr. (Shawnette), Alethea (Craig), Lisa (Mark), Patricia (Irineo, II), Priscilla, and Christopher (Natalie); grandchildren, William, Jr. (Tennille), Amber (Shane), Tiffany, Lauren (Jeffrey), Shontá (Christopher), Chantell, Christina, Aaliyah, Lacey, Luisa (Jesus), Irineo, III, and Aiden; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Tatiana, Zoey, Cameron, Izayah, Eli, Christian, Sage, Veronica, Grayson, Jaxson, Theodore, Legend and Journey.
Services will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6301 Woodbine Ave. A viewing will be held at Stretch Funeral Home, 236 Eagle Road, Havertown.
The viewing will start at 8:30 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Donations in his name can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at https://svdp-phila.info/ or the Veterans Association at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/index.asp.
