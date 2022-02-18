Laura Ann Mitchell Keene, an elementary school teacher and widow of a prominent artist, died of natural causes at her home on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. She was 98.
She was born on June 24, 1923, in West Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Theodore Judson Mitchell and Louella Lydia Burr. She grew up in Philadelphia and Wildwood, New Jersey. In 1957, Warrington in Bucks Country became her home.
She was the widow of artist and educator Paul Farwell Keene Jr., whose work helped raise the visibility of Black American artists around the country and globe.
They were married on Dec. 24, 1944, at St. Thomas Church in Philadelphia. He died in 2009.
During World War II, she studied to be a nurse at Freedmen’s Hospital, now Howard University Hospital, in Washington, D.C. After her marriage, she worked at the Philadelphia Naval Yard and the Free Library of Philadelphia.
During the postwar era, the couple lived in France and Haiti. She developed a love of travel and culture. In the 1950s, she had her own Rosa Parks moment when she refused to move to the back of the bus at the transition point in Delaware on her way from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C.
She later earned a bachelor of arts and a master’s of education from Temple University. She taught at Warwick and Doyle elementary schools in the Central Bucks School District during the 1980s and ‘90s.
She was a longtime member of the Warrington Women’s Club and the League of Women Voters. She was a former member of the Philadelphia Chapter of Jack and Jill.
“Laura was beloved by friends and family alike,” her family said in a tribute. “She fought against bigotry and ignorance all of her adult life.”
A memoir of her life, “A Woman of Worth,” was published in 2017 by the Pearl S. Buck Writing Center Press.
In addition to her husband, Keene was preceded in death by her siblings, Eugene Mitchell, Miriam Cooper, Louella Allen-Graves and Theodore Mitchell.
She is survived by: her children, Paul-Jacques Keene and Lydia Burr Keene Williams (Kenneth Williams); grandchildren, Lauren Ashley Keene Jones (Bobby Rashad Jones), Alan Whitney Keene, Brandie Nicole Williams Childress (Brandon Childress) and Britney Williams Miller (Nyere Miller); great-grandchildren, AmyMarie Jones, Josephine Jones, Joshua Thompson, Avery Childress, Bailey Childress, Peyton Childress and Leah Marie Miller; sisters-in-law, Josephine Keene Newton and Angell Goodloe Keene; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Buxmont Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2040 Street Road, Warrington.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
