Larry V. Henry, who was a computer analyst for many years, died on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Henry was 64.
As a computer analyst, he worked for Binswanger Realtors for several years. After that, he worked for Thomas Jefferson Hospital. He also had his own business, "Henry Computers."
Henry accepted the Lord at an early age. He was an active member of Fresh Anointing Christian Center International. He served on the men's ministry, computer and audio, attendants and security. He was also a part of a men's ministry titled, "Man Focus." His spiritual passion prompted him to spearhead a family bible study on Zoom that eventually grew to extended family and friends. Henry was a faithful servant who loved the Lord and was passionate about the word.
Henry was born on March 15, 1957 to the late Almeda M. and Clarence H. Henry in South Charleston, WV. In 1960, along with his family, Henry moved to Philadelphia.
He was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System. While in school, Henry learned to play the trumpet. During those years, he attended Settlement Music School om scholarship. He created several bands in his teens and early twenties. His bands became popular and they played for several parties and venues throughout Philadelphia.
After graduating from West Philadelphia High School, he went to printing school and obtained various printing jobs eventually landing a job with the School District of Philadelphia prior to his career in computer technology.
Henry adored his wife, Angela. He was deeply devoted to his children, mother and siblings. He treasured taking trips with his wife, children and family. Henry had a great passion for music and sports. he was a die-hard Eagles and 76ers fan.
Whenever you walked into Henry's home, you were greeted with a welcoming spirit and good music. He was jovial and very funny and could always make you laugh. Henry was a role model to all of his children, nieces, nephews, and any youngster that came in contact with him. He had a special relationship with his two oldest grandsons, Romell and Samej. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Henry will be remembered for his dynamic intellect, his sharp humor, his sense of style, and most of all his generosity and tireless support for others.
Henry leaves a wonderful legacy of love to his wife of 30 years, Angela. From that union four children Kelvin, Larry, Najah (Rashad), Jamaal, one brother Wayne (Beatrice, deceased), two sisters Brenda (deceased), Pamela (Abdullah) nine grandchildren, one great grandson and a host of loving of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Henry's services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at First Anointing Christian Center in Upper Darby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.