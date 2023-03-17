Lance Reddick

Actor Lance Reddick participates in the "Bosch" panel at the The Amazon 2016 Winter TCA on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

 Richard Shotwell

NEW YORK — Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including "The Wire," "Fringe" and the "John Wick" franchise, has died. He was 60.

Reddick died "suddenly" Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes. His death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.com.

The Associated Press

