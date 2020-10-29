Lamont R. Height passed October 22, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Arthuretta Height & Reginald A. Height, Sr.; son, Derrick A. Height; brothers, Reginald A. Height, Jr., LaRon D. Height and a host of other loving family & friends. Services are private.
City and community leaders are reacting after police officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife on Monday in West Philadelphia.
