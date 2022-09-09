LaDeva Davis, a renowned dance instructor and choreographer who performed with the likes of Josephine Baker and produced a Grammy-nominated album, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, following a stroke. She was 78.
“Ms. Davis has been a pillar in our school community, inspiring and caring for so many students over the years and creating opportunities for our students to thrive,” CAPA principal Joanne Beaver said in a statement sent to parents of CAPA students. “To say she will be missed is an understatement.”
A South Philadelphia native, Davis attended Germantown High School with celebrated entertainer Lola Falana and dance legend Judith Jamison, before going to study piano with the revered Natalie Hinderas at the Philadelphia Musical Academy, now the University of the Arts, and earning her bachelor’s degree in music education.
She began her career teaching music at the now defunct Bartlett Junior High School at 11th and Catherine streets from 1965 to 1978.
Davis taught vocal, instrumental music and dance to inner-city kids who sometimes had no interest or motivation for anything artistic.
She had served on the Steering Committee for Dance and Theater Certification for Teachers and the Pennsylvania Arts Education Council. She was a modern, jazz and hip-hop instructor for the Chester Fine Arts Center and also taught tap classes at Swarthmore College for several years.
While she was a talented musician, singer, dancer and choreographer, her gift for teaching began to manifest itself before she was even aware of it.
“My father was an advocate of education, as was my mother, and my brother was already a teacher,” Davis told The Philadelphia Tribune in 2014.
“I always liked children. Even when I was growing up, the little kids followed me around like the Pied Piper and we’d sit on the steps and I’d read stories to them. My mother said to me one day, ‘You know, you’re a born teacher.'”
Davis, also known as “Mama D” to students, was a founding faculty member of the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) and was an instrumental dance instructor since the school opened in 1978. She was a Philadelphia public school employee for almost 50 years.
Whether praise, an encouraging hug or a gentle scolding, every student who encountered Davis’s nurturing presence received her personal acknowledgment and attention.
“Everyone would call her 'Mama D' and I was like, 'Why does everyone call her that?’ But I now see that she’s an actual mother to us. She cares about us,” dance student Khalid Mosley said in a 2014 Philadelphia Tribune interview. “I could call Ms. Davis. I could go to Ms. Davis’ house. She’s just like a mother.”
From Philadelphia to Florida to California, Davis' CAPA Dance Company participated in the National High School Dance Festival. Her dancers won many scholarships to colleges and universities as well as exclusive spots in intensive dance programs.
Many of Davis’s dancers have gone on to Sesame Place Productions, Disney Productions in Florida and California and Broadway productions.
They have also landed positions in renowned dance companies such as Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre, Dance Theatre of Harlem and American Ballet Theatre as well as local companies Eleone Dance Theatre and Philadanco. Some have even started their own dance companies.
“When my dancers leave CAPA, I want them to take away life lessons,” Davis told The Philadelphia Tribune in 2017. “Please and thank you never hurts anybody.
“I want them to have respect for themselves and others,” she added. “I want them to also know that we all make mistakes in life. Nobody is perfect. We can’t undo some of the things that we’ve done, but we can concentrate on making it better.”
In addition to her work with CAPA and as an instructor, Davis wore many other hats. She served two consecutive terms as president of the board of directors for Joan Meyers Brown's Philadanco.
She was a choreographer for the WPVI-TV Thanksgiving Day Parade and Washington's Cherry Blossom Parade for several years.
Davis worked in professional theater as well on Broadway. She performed with such notables as Josephine Baker, Pearl Bailey, Natalie Cole, Billy Dee Williams, Danny Thomas, Jamie Farr, Alan King, Jimmy Walker and Gregory Hines.
In 2007, she was nominated for a Grammy, along with co-producer Ira Tucker Jr., former publicist for Stevie Wonder. Together they produced the Dixie Hummingbirds' CD, "Still Keeping It Real: Last Man Standing."
She was also featured in an exhibit, “Food: Transforming the American Table 1950-2000,” at the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of American History.
“[She was] the type to give you her last dollar for the week if it meant you ate lunch that day,” said Riley Michelle in a Facebook post. “The type to see what lives inside you before you even knew it existed and wouldn’t stop pushing you until it seen the light of day.
“She took me under her wing while simultaneously doing it for 100+ other young hopeful dancers at the same time,” she added. “The definition of a superhero, LaDeva Davis. I’ll love you until my last breath.”
