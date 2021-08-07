Hours before they were set to take the stage at the Mann Center on Saturday evening in Philadelphia, Kool & the Gang posted that founding member Dennis Thomas had passed away in his sleep.
Thomas, a resident of Montclair, N.J., was 70.
Thomas played many instruments. He was an alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. He also served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. He last appeared with the group at the Hollywood Bowl on July 4, 2021.
About 30 minutes before Kool & the Gang were introduced to the HoagieNation crowd, DJ Prince Hakim told the crowd about Thomas' passing. The event was held at West Philadelphia's Mann Center on Saturday.
Germantown native Eloise Vaughn played the harp on one of Kool & the Gang's albums and was taken by surprise at the news of Thomas' passing.
"I'm sure Dennis would have wanted the show to continue," she said.
Vaughn said losing Thomas was a blow to Black music.
"We are losing all our greats and it's so sad," the music lover shared.
Starting off as the Jazziacs, the group went through several name changes before finally settling on Kool & the Gang in 1969.
Besides Thomas, the group’s other founders were brothers Ronald and Robert Bell, Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown and Charles Smith.
Ronald Bell died Sept. 9, 2020, at the age 68 at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Over their long career, they have accumulated two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards. In 2014, they were honored with a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award. Their songs have been a part of numerous movie soundtracks including Philadelphia favorite, "Rocky" and have been sampled several times.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Phynjuar Saunders Thomas, daughter Tuesday Rankin and sons David Thomas and Devin Thomas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.