Kimberly Werninghaus Blair, a business woman and community advocate, died on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 67.
She was born in Chicago, where she attended the University of Chicago Laboratory School. With her high school diploma in hand, she ventured east to Wheaton College in Massachusetts.
She went back to Chicago after receiving her degree and took care of her father while working at the University of Chicago hospitals. While working full time, she obtained a master's in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business School.
Subsequently, she moved to Philadelphia, where she joined the Albert Einstein Medical Center and met her future husband, Ray. After they were married, they settled in New Jersey and later in California, where she held leadership roles with Kaiser Hospitals and the Permanente Medical Group. For a time, she was also president of Women Health Care Executives in California.
She was an active volunteer in the community and Castro Valley schools, even as her illness progressed.
"She was brave, fierce, smart and loyal, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her," her family said in a tribute.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Werninghaus; her stepfather, Munro van Sweringen; and her mother-in-law, Jean Blair.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Blair; son, David Blair; mother, Betty van Sweringen; sister, Karla Werninghaus; and nephew, Curtis Werning.
