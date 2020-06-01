Journalists, musicians and entertainers across Philadelphia are mourning the loss of longtime Philadelphia Tribune entertainment reporter Kimberly C. Roberts.
Roberts died the weekend of May 30, 2020. She was 63.
“She was a great reporter, journalist, and a friend to us and to the music and entertainment community in Philadelphia,” said Philadelphia singer, songwriter and producer Kenny Gamble. “When you saw her, you knew that you would get the best out of what was going on. She was a wonderful person. She still is and I will always be thankful to her for trying to get the best part of our community exposed in her writings.”
Roberts wrote about entertainment for the Tribune for more than 20 years. One of the pieces of writing Roberts was most proud of was her 2013 book, “The Joy Ride! The Stars and Stories of Philly’s Famous Uptown Theater,” in which she chronicled the history of one of the city’s legendary music venues.
Gamble wrote the foreword to the book.
“She had so many awards that were given to her for this book,” said Earl Young, a drummer and member of The Trammps, who was also a longtime friend of Roberts.
“I was so proud of her and the press conference that we did together at Temple University, which is our home college.”
Linda Richardson, Uptown Entertainment and Development Corp. president and CEO, said the company appreciated the coverage Roberts provided to the North Philadelphia theater over the years.
“Kim was quite the booster for the Uptown Theater,” Richardson said. “She was always willing to do whatever we needed to continue the restoration effort.”
When Roberts held a book signing for her book, she donated some of the proceeds from book sales to the theater. She also donated a copy of her book for a raffle the theater did for Black Music Month a few years ago.
“I always enjoyed talking to her because she had such a knowledge of some of the subjects that she covered in her book, the Joy Ride,” Richardson said. “It’s just a real shock.”
WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson talked with Roberts frequently. “She would always reach out to me. She would say, ‘I know Patty knows.’”
Jackson said she was always impressed with Roberts’ passion for her work.
“She loved entertainment and things that were going on. When it came to our community, Kim was there right on top of it,” Jackson said. “The work that she did with the Uptown — it was amazing. I loved her passion.”
Roberts was also remembered as a great friend.
“My birthday was tomorrow and I planned on celebrating with her,” Young said. “We did so many things together ... it’s a real sad day for me. I’m going to miss her.”
Roberts, a Philadelphia native, graduated from Germantown High School and earned a degree in journalism from Temple University.
She was a member of the Epsilon Delta chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.
Roberts was preceded in death by her father, Guy A. Roberts, and older brother, Gregory A. Roberts Sr.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Roberts.
