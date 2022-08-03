Kim Wylie, a former Social Security administrator, died in her home of cardiac arrest on June 27, 2022. She was 59.
She was born on Aug. 3, 1962, in Philadelphia to the late Carl Pete Pollard and Barbra Ann Wylie. She graduated from John Bartram High School. She also attended Pierce College before working for the Social Security Administration in Philadelphia.
Wiley became known as "Sheila" because of her signature dance to the song "Oh Sheila."
"The spotlight was definitely on her whenever the DJ played that song," her family said in a tribute.
She was renowned for her cooking, particularly her potato salad and crabs, and actively participated in holiday toy and winter clothing drives.
She grew up in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia and married Victor Greenwood. From this union came seven children.
She faced many life challenges, but she overcame them all and thrived. Her son Donte was murdered in 2008. Her daughter created the Donte Wylie Foundation in 2009, and she has supported it by promoting it on social media or cooking for its events. The foundation aims to establish a safe environment for survivors of violence, people who have inflicted damage, and community members to collaboratively grieve and explore possible solutions to minimize gun violence.
Wylie enjoyed entertaining her family and friends, spending time with her grandchildren, and shopping.
"She was a very upbeat and outgoing person. She had a smile that could radiate through any room," her family said in a tribute.
"Kim was very outspoken," the tribute said. "In other words, she had no filter. But to know her was to love her. She had a big heart and would do anything to help you. But she also didn’t have any problem telling it like it was."
She is survived by her husband, Victor Greenwood; children, Kenyon, Andre (Haniyyah), Darrell, Vaughn, Dajuan (Kira) and Victoria (Nathan); step-daughter, Yvonne; bonus daughter, Ashia; siblings, Damon (Stacy), Lavette (Richard), Michelle (Ronald) and Monique; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other family members.
Services were held on Friday, July 8, at YESHA Ministries worship center.
Slater Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
