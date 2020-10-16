ST. LOUIS — Kim Massie, a St. Louis blues and soul singer who opened for stars ranging from Chuck Berry to Nelly, has died.
Relatives did not give a cause of death. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that she was believed to have been in her early 60s. Massie was living in Fairview Heights, Illinois, at the time of her death on Monday.
Massie was known for a big voice and was popular performer at blues clubs and other concert venues in St. Louis for decades. She served as the opening act for several performers, and was known for her covers of songs by artists as varied as Etta James, Gretchen Wilson, Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin, Adele and Aretha Franklin.
“I know her presence will be hugely missed on the St. Louis music scene,” jazz singer Denise Thimes said. “There will never be another Kim Massie.”
