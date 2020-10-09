Former Philadelphia Phillies infielder, Kim Batiste, best known for his game-winning double in Game 1 of the 1993 NLCS, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was 52.
Batiste died in a Louisiana hospital following complications from emergency kidney surgery, according to reports. “The Phillies are saddened to hear about the passing of Kim Batiste, a member of the 1993 National League champions,” the organization said in a press release. “Kim will always be remembered in Philadelphia for his 10th-inning base hit to give the Phillies the walk-off win in Game 1 of the 1993 National League Championship Series. The Phillies organization sends its condolences to Kim’s family, friends and teammates.”
Batiste played for the Phillies from 1991-94 and regularly entered late in games as a defensive replacement. His career batting average was .234 with ten home runs.
