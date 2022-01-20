Khari Kenyatte Hardy

Khari Kenyatte Hardy, 48, was a loving father and husband. He was born June 28, 1973, and transitioned on January 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janetta Mary Hardy. He is survived by Mazrine Hardy, wife; children, Khalil Sulayman, Khira Autumn Hardy, and Khair Hardy; father, Merritt A Smith; sisters, Nina Nelson and Brandi Smith; brother, Matthew Smith; grandson, Derek Sulayman; grandmother, aunts, uncles, a host of nieces, cousins, friends and family. No funeral or memorial services have been scheduled.

