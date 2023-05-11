Khalif Mujahid Ali, a tireless gun control advocate, and nonprofit CEO, has died.
Former city controller and current mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart broke the news Wednesday morning on her social media pages.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Khalif Mujahid Ali, a tireless gun control advocate, and nonprofit CEO, has died.
Former city controller and current mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart broke the news Wednesday morning on her social media pages.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the unexpected passing of my cherished friend and advisor, Khalif Ali,” she said.
One day prior to the announcement of his passing, Rhynhart tweeted a photo of Ali in hopes of reuniting him with his family.
“Please help us find my dear friend Khalif Ali,” Rhynhart said. “Khalif is a loving father, son, and founder of the Beloved Care Project. We must reunite him with his family.”
Ali was a persistent opponent of gun violence after his sister was killed in 2009 by a senseless act.
“It was 13 years ago, and it is worse now than it was then,” Ali told Action News last year when speaking about gun violence in Philadelphia.
“If they don’t show any compassion, it will never get better,” said Ali.
Ali, who went to South Philadelphia High School, founded the Beloved Care Project in 2021.
The Beloved Care Project is a nonprofit neighborhood-based initiative that fights for proper school funding, protects women and the elderly, and fights to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia.
Along with Imani Star, Forget Me Knot, and others, Ali and the Beloved Care Project organized the 2nd Annual Youth-Led March and Rally Against Gun Violence on April 2. Along a route that stretched from 23rd and Market Streets to Philadelphia’s Municipal Building on 15th Street and JFK Boulevard, youth took charge of fighting the city’s gun violence crisis, which disproportionately impacts them.
In 2021, the Philadelphia City Council issued him a citation in recognition of his efforts to reduce gun violence and his service to the community.
“He was passionate about addressing the trauma felt by youth affected by gun violence and thus created the Beloved Care Project and the Beloved Care Project Foundation,” his friend and fellow gun control advocate Jamal Johnson said in a tribute.
“It goes without saying that he will be truly missed because he was truly boots on the ground,” he continued.
Funeral information services will be provided at a later date.
jjackson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5724
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.