Kevin Samuels, a controversial YouTube personality who described himself as a corporate image consultant, died on Thursday, May 5, his mother said.
His mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, told NBC News that she learned her son died when reports began circulating on social media late Thursday night.
"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified," she said in a phone interview on Friday. "All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us."
Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Thursday morning "about a person hurt," according to the Atlanta Police Department. First responders were administering CPR on an unresponsive male, subsequently identified as Samuels, when police arrived.
According to the police report, a woman in the apartment informed authorities that Samuels had complained of chest pain and that she tried to help him but he fell.
Samuels rose to prominence in 2016 through his YouTube channel, where he often judged women's appearances based on their features and dress size. He has since garnered 1.4 million subscribers on the social media platform.
