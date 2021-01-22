There will be a public viewing for Philadelphia restaurateur KeVen Parker on Monday, Jan. 25 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the MET Philadelphia, 858 North Broad Street. Parker, who was the sole proprietor of Simply Delicious Caterers, Café 3801, Ms. Tootsie's Soul Food Café, Live Your Life Entertainment and the KeVen Parker Soul Food Café, died on Jan. 14, 2021. Parker was 57.
Parker was a self-made shining star entrepreneur, one of contemporary Philadelphia's great personalities and a rare visionary. From humble origins but strong roots, Parker grew up in West Philadelphia.
Ms. Tootsie's Restaurant Bar Lounge (RBL) won best Soul Food from Black Enterprise Magazine. Former President Bill Clinton, television and movie stars Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Mo'Nique and legendary Philadelphia recording artist Pattie Labelle have all sampled Parker's winning cuisine through one of more of the KeVen Parker Company entities.
