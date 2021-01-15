Keven Parker, the owner of several soul food restaurants in Philadelphia, has died. He was 57.
The Philadelphia-native was an entrepreneur who operated Simply Delicious Cateres, Cafe 3801, Ms. Tootsie's Soul Food Café, and Keven Parker’s Soul Food Café in the Reading Terminal, among other ventures.
Parker's eateries were visited by celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Patti Labelle, as well as former President Bill Clinton.
Reaction
Parker's death drew an outpouring of grief on social media. The following are reactions from Twitter and Facebook.
Patty Jackson, a radio personality: My heart is so saddened right now. Restauranteur Keven Parker has died. He was 57 and had the establishments Ms Tootsie’s on South Street and Keven Parkers Cafe in The Reading Terminal. He was a wonderful giving man. He blessed so many people. Please keep his family, friends and his staff in your prayers
Council President Darrell Clarke: RIP #KevenParker Devastating news. Prayers to his family, friends and staff on what is truly a difficult day.
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson: I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of KeVen Parker, the owner of @KPE_MsTootsies, which is located in my Second Council District. He was a genuine and kind person and a good man.
KeVen Parker was an amazing restaurateur and businessperson and his loss will be felt in our city for years to come. Rest in Power!
Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs, located in Reading Terminal Market: We are extremely saddened to hear about the passing of Keven Parker of @MsTootsies. He's been a great neighbor to us at the Market and was always so friendly, kind, and giving. What a tragic loss to our community. Our love goes out to his family, friends, and staff.
48th Street Grille, a Jamaican restaurant in West Philadelphia: Keven Parker, thank you for your dedication to this industry. A pioneer on the Philly restaurant scene who will certainly be missed. This news is hard to accept, but we’re glad to have had the opportunity to experience you during your time here. Rest well our dear friend.
Prayers for the Ms Tootsies family.
Millie [@TheReal_Kamille]: Wow! Just hearing about Keven Parker passing away- one of the very best in Philadelphia and will be missed
This is a developing story. Check back with phillytrib.com for updates.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.