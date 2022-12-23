Kerri Conner Matchett, a certified public accountant and an advocate for people with breast cancer, died on Monday, Dec. 5, of metastatic breast cancer. She was 48.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1974, to John and Anita T. Conner in Abington.
Matchett and her mother founded the nonprofit organization "Praise Is the Cure" in 2005. The organization offers a range of cancer support services from diagnosis through survivorship using a faith-based network and grassroots mobilization methodology.
Despite her cancer diagnosis in 2008, Matchett persisted in leading the struggle for Black women's health equity. She worked to establish a movement on breast health education, lobbying, clinical trials and viable medical solutions for Black women. She authored the book, "My Mommy Has Breast Cancer, But She is Okay." She also belonged to the Links Inc. and the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
At a young age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She committed herself to service to others, always eager to assist someone in their time of need.
In high school, she was engaged in numerous activities, including cheerleading. She graduated from Abington High School in 1992 and gave the graduation commencement speech. She obtained a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Howard University in 1996.
Matchett began her career alongside her mother and brother at the family’s certified public accounting firm, Anita T. Conner & Associates in Philadelphia. She became passionate about financial literacy and building generational wealth. She recognized the significance of good financial health in closing the racial wealth gap. She received her CPA license in 2000 and partnered with her mother to grow their firm into a prominent Black-owned business, affectionately known as the "Tax Divas."
She married Steven Miles Matchett in 2010. Their first child was a girl named Madison, and they formally adopted James and Haniyah in 2013.
"We need to continue to tell not only the legacy but the dynasty that Kerri has created," her husband said in a tribute. "Specifically, all the work and advocacy she and her mother has and will continue to perform through their nonprofit Praise Is the Cure."
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is survived by her children, Madison, James and Haniyah; brother, John K. Conner Jr. (Barbara); sisters-in-law, Manon P. Matchett and Davida Matchett; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Salem Baptist Church of Abington.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.