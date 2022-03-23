Kenneth Warren Roberts, a Vietnam veteran and a retired automotive salesman, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022. He was 73.
He was born on April 8, 1948, to the late Charles C. and Juanita E. Roberts. He received his schooling through the Philadelphia Public School System and graduated from West Philadelphia High School. He received his associate’s degree in applied science-dental technology from Williamsport Area Community College. He served in the Vietnam War and received an honorable discharge in 1971.
After his return from the war, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. He then worked in the automobile industry at a variety of dealerships throughout the tri-state area until he retired in 2007.
He received the Penn Medicine Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of his contributions to resident education in 2018. That same year, he received a Certificate of Completion for a computer course.
In 2018, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in West Philadelphia.
“Kenny had a love for fashion and was always meticulous about his appearance,” his family said in a tribute. He especially enjoyed a challenging game of chess. Kenny lived his life intentionally, confidently and unapologetically, evident in his comment in 2015: “I accept my past without regret, handle the present with all the confidence, and face my future without fear. Take that to the bank!”
“If you really knew him, once he got dressed, he wanted to go get a smile,” said his wife, Crystal Tann Roberts.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Allen Jackson and Nicole Burton; sisters, Glynis E. Roberts and Charlene E. Hayes (Reginald); niece, Marquita J. Kennedy; nephew, Eric E. Roberts; great nieces, Acire Roberts, MaKenna I. Barrett and Meiko L. Barrett; cousins, Tyrone and Taryn R. Robinson; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 26, at Wood Funeral Home, 5537-39 W. Girard Ave.
Services start at 11 a.m.
