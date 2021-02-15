Kenneth Roberts, who spent 30 years as a deputy sheriff in the Philadelphia Sheriffs Office, died on Jan. 22, 2021. Roberts was 81.
Roberts grew up in North Philadelphia where he attended Roberts Vaux Junior High School and Simon Gratz High School. He During his scholastic career, he participated in track and field and was a teammate of former Simon Gratz football legend and Hall of Fame running back Leroy Kelly who also was a member of the track and field team.
After high school, Roberts enlisted in the United States Army where he was a cook. Then, he worked at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard as a pipefitter for five years.
Coming from a family of law enforcement officers all three of his older brothers were Philadelphia Police Officers or Philadelphia Deputy Sheriffs. In 1974, he started working for The Philadelphia Sheriffs Office as a deputy sheriff until his retirement in 2004. He had a 30-year career.
In addition, Roberts was a staple in the Brewerytown community an at the Recreation Center , 26th and Master Streets.
Roberts will be missed by his two sons; Anthony and Kenneth, three daughters; Robin, Kevina and Kita, one son-in-law; Jonathan, two daughter-in-laws; Chaurita and Nadine, life partner; Thomasina, two sisters; Eleanor and Vera, one brother; William, 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings; Herbert, David, Stanley, Geraldine, Constance, Bernard, Doris and his granddaughter, Taniya.
His Celebration of Life services were held on Feb. 1, 2021.
