Kenneth R. Anderson, a retired computer and electrical engineer, died on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Genesis Nursing Home in Burlington, New Jersey. He was 83.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1936, in Philadelphia.
He graduated with honors from the John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Drexel Institute (now University). He later earned a master’s in management degree at Central Michigan University.
He served two years as an enlisted man in the U.S. Army, deployed to the nuclear testing base at Albuquerque, New Mexico. Following military service, he pursued a career as an electrical and computer engineer at General Electric, Westinghouse and Philco-Ford.
For decades he worked for the Siemens Corporation computer simulation factory in Princeton, New Jersey, retiring as a department director.
During that time, he was elected president of the IEEE Computer Society, the first African American to hold that post.
A longtime resident of Willingboro, New Jersey, he was elected vice president of the School Board. Always interested in jazz and classical music, he built an electronic organ in his home and took organ lessons. He also assembled a set of audio discs of the full works of Bach.
He is survived by: his daughter, Pamela O. Anderson; sister, Veronica Dedegebe; brother, Bernard Anderson; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service is being planned for March.
