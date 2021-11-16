Kenneth Owens, who was a longtime educator at Benjamin Franklin High School, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Owens was 81.
Owens had an extensive career in the classroom. He was a teacher and a assistant roster chairman for 40 years. Owens was a mentor to a number of students throughout his professional career. In addition, he provided instruction to students in non-traditional environments such as homebound, GED and returning students after being out of school.
Owens, a Philadelphia native, was born on Feb. 2, 1940, to Sarah Ames. He graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School as "Salutaria," in 1957. His love of education and desire to "give back" to the community drove him to pursue a career in teaching.
He graduated from Temple University with Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1961. Thereafter, he travelled extensively to Europe taking courses in Comparative Education to complete requirements for his teaching certification. He received certification in 1968 and embarked on a 40-year career in the Philadelphia Public School System.
Owens received his Master's Degree in 1975 and Principal's certification in 1978, continuing his education by taking courses in chemistry, cell biology, animal psychology, biotechnology, biological calculations and mathematics at Temple University, The Philadelphia School of Life Sciences and La Salle University.
Owens is survived by his son, Kenneth Michael Owens, daughter-in-law, Stephanie Owens, grandson, Kenneth Michael Owens, III, nephew, Curtis Derek Owens and great nephew, Tyler Owens.
A memorial service will take place in the spring 2022. The details will be announced at a later time.
