Kay Haviland Freilich, a genealogical records specialist, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was 81.
She was born Aug 6, 1940, in Houma, Louisiana, to the late Robert P. Haviland and Opal E. Haviland during a category 2 hurricane.
She earned a degree in biology from Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. She married her husband of 55 years, William B. Freilich, on Aug. 31, 1963, in Ardmore and spent most of her life in the suburban Philadelphia area, primarily in King of Prussia.
She spent much of her younger years raising two children and attending yearly summer trips to Florida.
In the late 1980s, she discovered her real passion for genealogy and became a board-certified genealogical records specialist in 1994 and then a certified genealogical lecturer. In 2012, she was elected as a fellow of the National Genealogical Society.
She was president of the Board for Certification of Genealogists from 2002 to 2004 and was also a trustee and a member-at-large.
Freilich authored several articles focused primarily on genealogical research techniques in the National Genealogical Society Quarterly. In 2014, she and her husband authored "Genealogy and the Law: A Guide to Legal Sources for the Family Historian."
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Jon R. Haviland and Jean Haviland.
She is survived by her children, Robert W. Freilich of New York and Margaret (Peg) J. Freilich of Newton, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Joshua T. Freilich of Melbourne, Florida, and Kira Freilich of Newton, Massachusetts.
A memorial service will be held in Valley Forge Park Chapel, Pennsylvania, at a later date.
