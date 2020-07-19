GREENSBORO, N.C. — Katie Dorsett, the first Black woman to serve on North Carolina’s cabinet as well as on the Greensboro City Council, has died. She was 87.
The city issued a statement saying Dorsett died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, two days short of her birthday. No cause of death was listed.
Dorsett served two terms on the city council from 1983-86, then served as a Guilford County commissioner from 1990-92. In 1992, Gov. Jim Hunt appointed her secretary of administration, the first Black woman to hold a state Cabinet post. She was a state senator from 2003-10.
Dorsett was inducted into the North Carolina Women’s Hall of Fame in 2010.
“The NC Department of Administration family and I are greatly saddened to learn of former DOA Secretary Katie Dorsett’s passing,” Secretary of Administration Machelle Sanders said in a statement. “She was a trailblazer of many firsts who loved and served the people of North Carolina. Secretary Dorsett led the way as the first African-American woman appointed to a Cabinet post in North Carolina, and I am honored to have later followed in her footsteps. While she will be missed by many, her legacy and good works live on.”
Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff for three days in honor of Dorsett.
