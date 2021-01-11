Justine Fogg Winslow, former educator and youth camping organization co-founder, passed away peacefully at Lankenau Hospital on January 5, 2021. She was 97 years of age. Mrs. Winslow was born to John and Gertrude Elizabeth (nee Hill) Fogg on June 18, 1923 in Philadelphia and was sister to her siblings, Wilbert, Roberta, and Edna. She attended Philadelphia public schools and ultimately graduated from Overbrook High School in 1941. Justine continued her education at Cheyney State Teachers College (now Cheyney University), and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1948. Mrs. Winslow was a faithful alumna of Cheyney until her death, and was proud of having been awarded the Leslie P. Hill Humanitarian Award by the Cheyney General Alumni Association in 1981. Justine Winslow was a strong advocate for education. After earning her B.S. from Cheyney, she took courses at Temple University, University of Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia College of the Bible. She put her education to good use as an exceptional kindergarten teacher in the Philadelphia School System, retiring after 36 years and having won the School Board’s Excellence in Teaching Award. She was a particularly skilled story-teller who could have children sitting with eyes and mouths wide open while she brought a children’s story to life. Mrs. Winslow was able to apply much of her knowledge of teaching to her work at Miller Memorial Baptist Church where she was a member for 88 years. She taught Sunday School, was a long time Sunday School Superintendent, was the first Vacation Bible School Director and the first Women’s Ministry Retreat Chairperson. For many years Justine was a Deaconess and in 2020 was named a Mother of the Church by Pastor Damaris Y. Walker. Outside of Miller Memorial Mrs. Winslow continued her work to promote Christianity as a many year President of the Baptist Women’s Center of Philadelphia. She also was involved with the Eastern Region of the Pennsylvania Baptist State Convention, was a member of the Women’s Christian Workers, and the Foreign Missionaries Fellowship. Justine’s passion for influencing children cannot be overlooked and had its best example when she, together with her now deceased husband, former college professor Dr. Samuel W. Winslow, Sr., founded Christian Campers, Incorporated in 1958, an organization with the goal of leading children to Christ through summer camping. Since its founding, Christian Campers has annually taken youth to summer camp in rural Pennsylvania and exposed young people to nature and bible lessons so they can experience that Christianity can be fun as well as serious. Having successfully contributed to leading thousands of children to Christ over the course of Christian Campers’ 62 year existence, Mrs. Winslow can head to her heavenly home where she can hear from her heavenly Father that she was a ”…good and faithful servant”. As a result of her passing, Justine leaves behind two sons, Samuel Jr. (Valerie) and John (Ruth “Beth”), two grandsons, Nyerere and Kharee, her sister Roberta, and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends. Although it is likely many people would like to attend Mrs. Winslow’s home-going service on January 16, 2021, unfortunately attendance at her funeral will be by invitation only, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To view the service online go to
http://www.millermemorial.org/ and click on the Facebook link at the top, right, side of the page. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to either Christian Campers, Inc. (https://christiancampers.net or Cashapp: @ChristianCampers) or Cheyney University (https://cheyney.edu/for-alumni/giving-to-cheyney/give-now/).
