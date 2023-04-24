Justin Evan Moore, a billing analyst, died in his sleep Easter weekend. He was 33.
Moore was originally from Miami, and he and his mother moved to Philadelphia in 1991. He graduated from Mariana Bracetti Academy High School in 2008 and from a community college in 2018.
"Justin was a talented artist, a great gamer, a community activist, a stand-up guy and friend, and a loving and magnificent son to Staci L. Moore,” his family said in a tribute.
In addition to his mother Staci, he is survived by his grandmother, Barbara, and other family members and friends.
Services were held on April 22 at Oxford Mills.
Savin Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
