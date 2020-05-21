Julius “Duke” Johnson, son of Benjamin G. and Carrie Mae (Bacon) Johnson, was born November 24, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin G. Johnson and sister, Florence Johnson Green, and her husband Lewis Green. He also leaves his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Yvonne J. Bonnie Allen. Bonnie and Julius had two sons, Gregory Lovel and his wife Jackie, Michael Julius and his wife Terri; four grandchildren, Luanda L. Morris, Greshina L. Johnson, Gregory L. Johnson II, and Michael J. Johnson, Jr; and three great grandchildren, Julia, Zora, and Akayla. In addition, he loved his nieces and nephews as his own, Darnella Gooden, Benjamin Junie Johnson, Brenda Mitchell, Ronald, Shereen, and Ciarra Mitchell, and the grands, Jay, Sahmir, Jhase, Jonah, and Julianne. Julius grew up in Philadelphia attending the public schools. He attended Simon Gratz High School. After high school he worked for Passon’s Sporting Goods on Arch Street in downtown Philadelphia. At Passon’s, Julius was able to work with sporting equipment keeping him close to sports, something he really loved. Through his position at Passon’s, Julius was able to start, manage and equip the neighborhood kids in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia with uniforms and baseball equipment. The team’s name was the “Sydenham Dodgers.” All the kids in the neighbor beamed with pride with their baseball uniforms and equipment. Julius, AKA “JJ,” later went to work for the United States Post Office. He began working as a Mail Handler at the historic 30th Street Station. Later he transferred to the Bulk Mail Center on Byberry Road in the far Northeast section of Philadelphia. This was where he retired after a 30 year career. He truly loved his family, sports, and was an avid collector of memorabilia and antiques. What he really loved was sharing these collectibles with family and friends. We all enjoyed the many historical items he shared. “Uncle Duke” as he was known to most of the family will surely be missed. Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
