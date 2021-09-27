Julia M. Chinn

Julia M. Chinn

Julia M. Chinn passed on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Viewing: Thursday, September 30, 4pm - 7pm and Friday, October 1, 9am. Funeral Service 11am at Yarborough & Rocke Funeral Home, 1001 N. 63rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151. Interment, Glenwood Memorial Gardens. The ceremony will be live streamed at 11am. Please go to www.yarboroughandrocke.com for further details.

