Julia M. Chinn passed on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Viewing: Thursday, September 30, 4pm - 7pm and Friday, October 1, 9am. Funeral Service 11am at Yarborough & Rocke Funeral Home, 1001 N. 63rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151. Interment, Glenwood Memorial Gardens. The ceremony will be live streamed at 11am. Please go to www.yarboroughandrocke.com for further details.
Watch this year's Philadelphia's Most Influential African Americans 2021 virtual event.
