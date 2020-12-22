Julia Lee Haynes, food and variety store owner, dies at 76

Julia Lee (Childs) Haynes, who worked with her husband Milton to open their own business in June of 1972 known as Haynes Food and Variety Store in West Philadelphia, died on Dec. 17, 2020. It was the second Black-owned store in the community. Haynes was 76.
Haynes was born May 31, 1944 in Manchester, Ga. to the late Willie and Willie Mae (Weaver) Childs. She was educated in the public school system in Manchester.
After graduating from high school, she moved to Reading where she met her husband Milton Haynes Sr. They were joined matrimony on April 15, 1963 and soon relocated to Philadelphia to begin their life together.
Haynes known by her neighbors as “Mrs. Haynes” or “Mom-Mom” was respected and loved throughout the neighborhood. She was known for her gentle wisdom often taking the time to talk and encourage the youth who would frequent her business. She was also known for her generosity to others like when she would get a few extra pieces of candy in the bags for the neighborhood children.
Haynes wore many hats and was known to her family by many names such as “Aunt J”, “Aunt Julia” and “Aunt Lee.”
No matter which title was used it was always answered with a smile and followed by contagious laugh that we will surely be missed during this time of year because Christmas was her favorite holiday according to the family.
Haynes was preceded in death by her husband Milton Haynes Sr., two brothers, Rayford K. Childs and Willie Gene Childs, two sisters, Anna Mae (Childs) Haynes and Diane Childs.
Haynes leaves to cherish the memories of her life to one daughter, Cynthia Haynes, one son, Milton Haynes Jr.; grandchildren, Ricky Haynes (jazz), and Allen Watkins; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Josephine Trimble; one brother, Bert T. Childs; brother in laws, Charlie Haynes and William C. Haynes; sister in laws, Bertha Childs, Annie S. Ingram, Mary Jean Doleman, Geraldine Arrington, Earnestine Towles and Valerie Booth; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
A public viewing for Haynes will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. at the Wood Funeral Home. Immediately following the viewing, the burial will take place at White Chapel Memorial Park.
