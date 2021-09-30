Julia Chinn, who was a longtime community activist, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Chinn was 93.
Chinn lived and served the West Philadelphia community for more than 60 years. She served as the president of the 18th Police District Neighborhood Advisory Council (PDAC), and was involved with the 18th Police District Community Workshop since 1959.
She served as the president and founder of the Cobbs Creek Town Watch Community Organization since 1979. She served as the president of the Concerned Block Captains for West and Southwest Philadelphia from 1991 to 2017.
She was an active board member of Mercy Hospital Board of Governors and was also the director of the advisory board for the Cobbs Creek Recreational Center. She also served as a committee woman in the 3rd Ward and 5th Division for more than 30 years.
She also worked for five years as the director of the Healthy Start Initiative Program, which was designated to educate first time moms-to-be on the issues of infant mortality and low birth weight. She was a true activist and wore many of her job titles simultaneously.
In addition, she managed to contribute to a number of other community affairs including: Commissioner of the Philadelphia Special Investigation, Move Commission (established by Mayor W. Wilson Goode to investigate the tragic incident on May 13, 1985 on Osage Avenue in West Philadelphia), Mercy Hospital of Philadelphia Advisory Board Cancer Screening — board member; Philadelphia Fair Insurance Coalition Advocate; Red Cross Advisory — board member; Health Partners of Philadelphia Community Advisory — board member; Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee “Clean Philadelphia Program” — judge; 6000 Block of Spruce Street Block Association — founder and president, License and Inspection for the City of Philadelphia — board member.
Her unwavering commitment and passion to support her community remained paramount as she not only sat in board meetings, but spent actual time within her community. For many years, she sponsored and attended an annual Christmas party for the youth in her neighborhood who were excited to see Santa and receive many toys.
Many elderly citizens in her community looked forward to the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas food basket giveaway, which was made possible by the generous donations and support she received from the business community in her neighborhood. She also made possible numerous field trips and outdoor activities for the neighborhood children, which included her annual summer trip to Dorney Park. These acts of service last for 30 years.
In 1999, she had the distinct honor to travel to South Africa to participate in a conflict resolution study as a member of the Plow Shares Organization. Plow Shares is a proactive, cross-cultural organization of Christian leaders who are dedication to empowering others with strategies and techniques of reconciliation that facilitates justice.
She was a recipient of numerous awards including, but not limited to: The Philadelphia Phillies Outstanding Community Service, “Women Who Make A Difference,” award presented by former Mayor Michael Nutter. The Mayor’s Committee for Women Award presented by former Mayor Edward Rendell. The Charles Drew West Philadelphia Service Award and others.
Chinn was born Julia Funderburk on July 28, 1928 to the late Creal Funderburk and Callie May Jackson Funderburk in Cheraw, SC. She was the youngest of three girls; Agnes, Marie and Julia.
When she was a child, her family moved to Washington, D.C. It was in Washington where she received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the mourner’s bench of her church. Eager to work at the tender age of 14, she pushed her age to 16 on paper, dressed to impress, and obtained employment at Walter Reed Hospital as a nurse’s aide.
In the years to follow the family relocated to Philadelphia where Chinn continued her education having graduated from Simon Gratz High School, attended night classes at West Philadelphia High School in accounting and bookkeeping, and in her later years enrolled in a computer class at Community College of Philadelphia where she met and later married the late Emer B. Chinn on Aug. 27, 1955. From that union God blessed them with three children, Gail, Vincent and Brett.
The family later became members of White Rock Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Dr. Reverend William J. Shaw in 1958. She served as a former president of the church’s usher board and remained an active member of the church, and the sheepfold of Andrew Martin Luther, up until her transition. She was a virtuous woman to her husband, a phenomenal mother for her children, and she instilled in her family the true definition of peace, forgiveness and mercy.
The union of Julia and Elmer lasted for 27 years until the unfortunate passing of Emer in 1982. Years following his passing, Chinn met Anderson Cothran. Together, Chinn and her children, along with Andy and his children (Alfreda, Gregory, Eloise, Connie, and Garry) created a beautiful, blended family. The two reminded together until Anderson’s passing in 2014.
Chinn is preceded in death by her husband Elmer B. Chinn; her longtime partner Anderson Cothran; her two sons Vincent and Brett; her sisters Agnes Perrin and Marie Ruffin. She leaves to cherish her memory; her daughter, Gail Chinn; daughter in love, Pamela Chinn Knight, her daughters-in-law, Annette Wilcox and Sandra Chinn; son-in-law, Anthony Knight; grandchildren, Bobbi Webster, Vincent Chinn Jr., Alisa McKelvey, Patrice Dennis, Alexander Pratt, Jordyn Pratt, Auston Pratt, Stanley Johnson, and Aleigha Johnson; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a viewing for Chinn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The service will take place at 11 a.m. The viewing and service will be held at Yarborough and Rocke Funeral Home, 1001 North 63rd Street. The ceremony will be live streamed on www.yarboroughandrocke.com. The interment will be at Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
