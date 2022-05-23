Joyce E. Chapman, a registered nurse, died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in New Rochelle, New York. She was 84.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Eva Davidson on Dec. 8, 1937.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at the Miller Memorial Baptist Church. Her love for the Lord led her to a life of service, kindness, and helping those in difficult situations.
Chapman was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls. She attended the Mercy-Douglass Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, where she was certified as a registered nurse after graduation. Later, she attended Brooklyn College in New York City and earned a bachelor of arts degree with the highest honors.
She married the Rev. Wm. Leonard Chapman on April 9, 1960. Three sons were born to their union. She interrupted her professional career to be at home with her sons until they were well into elementary school and again to support her husband in ministry in New York City. Chapman interrupted her career a third time to be the caregiver for her father when his health began to fail. The last position she held was as a registered nurse at Sanders Assisted Living Inn in Gloucester, Virginia.
Chapman was an active member of Morning Glory Baptist Church. She served as president of the Deaconess Board and supported her husband in ministry for 15 years. She was a life member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, past president of the New York City Alumnae Chapter, and active in the Williamsburg Alumnae Chapter until her health failed.
She enjoyed time with the Gloucester Red Hat Ladies, who met for lunch and fun, and a friendly group of sisters known as "The Lunch Bunch."
"Service and fellowship were key to Joyce," her family said in a tribute. Her song of life was, "If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living is not in vain."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, William L. Chapman Jr. (Denise), Rev. Mark L. Chapman (Rafaella) and Michael L. Chapman (Sea’ven); granddaughters, Christina L. Chapman and Quincey Kai Martin-Chapman; sister, Phyllis Holden; sisters-in-law, Dolores Davidson and Joyce Butts; brother-in-law, Dr. Robert L. Chapman (Rose); and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Friday, April 29.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.