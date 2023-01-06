Joyce Caroline Singleton, an inspector for the Ford Motor Company and a beautician, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Acella Rehab and Care Center in Springfield. She was 78.
She was born on May 31, 1944, to the late Alphonso Francis Singleton and Berneatha Cromartie Singleton. She was the youngest child from this union. She graduated from West Philadelphia High School and later attended Berean Institute for cosmetology and barber school.
At an early age, she accepted Jesus as her savior and attended Zion Baptist Church with her parents. For many years, she sang soprano in the mass choir. She was also an opera singer during that time.
Singleton was employed as a quality control inspector for the Ford Motor Company and was a beautician for many years. She was known as a homebody, but she loved cooking for her family and listening to music when they gathered to spend time with her at home.
She married James E. Boyd in 1963. Their union produced two daughters: Reyavonna Boyd-Talley and Lennea Phillips.
She married her childhood sweetheart, Joseph James Green Sr., in 2000. From this union, she gained five stepchildren: Russell, Little Joe (Darnell), Kimberly (Allen), Heather and Antione.
She was also the "adopted" mother of three daughters, Dena Bethea, Crystal Dantzler and Deaira Tucker. Altogether, throughout her lifetime, she had 10 children, whom she called her own. Although her marriage to Joseph dissolved, they remained lifelong friends.
She was a hard worker and had the strength and tenacity of a warrior, her family said in a tribute.
"She loved to sing, and she had a beautiful voice," the tribute said. "Joyce's children and grandchildren were the light of her life, and she delighted in the time she spent with them."
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Norman Eugene, John Alphonso and Lawrence.
Her survivors include her daughters, Lennea Phillips (Howard), Reyavonna Boyd-Talley (Kenneth) and Kimberly Manley; grandchildren, Charisse Nichole Maddox, Farryn, Alexis Maddox, Anthony Brandon Lloyd, Zamar Diallo Lloyd, Howard Lee Phillips, Cameron Lee Phillips, LaTasha Phillips, Ariana and Adiya Manley, and other family members and neighbors.
Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at New Testament Family Fellowship, 6418 Ogontz Ave.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.