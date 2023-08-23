Joshua Glenn, a tireless youth mentor, died on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. He was 35.
"I’ve known Josh for a few years now and have watched him fight relentlessly against injustice and for those who were unable to fight for themselves,” said Damone B. Jones Sr., a fellow youth advocate and senior pastor of Bible Way Baptist Church.
Glenn was a co-founder of the Youth Art and Self-Empowerment Project (YASP), where he served as co-director and led the city and statewide movement to end youth incarceration.
In 2016, he addressed the City Council and explained why he decided to fight injustice after being prosecuted as an adult and imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit.
"The only reason I was able to change my life is because when I was released, I started working with YASP, and I received the proper support I needed to make a positive change," Glenn told the Council.
"We have to stop sending young people to adult prisons and jails and invest in resources for their future instead of decades of incarceration," he said.
He played a key role in the founding of several additional organizations and groups during his tenure at YASP, including Education Not Incarceration, Decarcerate PA, the #No215Jail Coalition, and the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund.
Most recently, he started working for Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (Yeah Philly), a group that emphasizes Black liberation while addressing racism and the roots of violence from the ground up.
Glenn spoke at many events and demonstrations over his almost two decades as a movement leader in Philadelphia, and he helped thousands of young people gain the strength and access to tools they needed to take charge of their own lives.
“He had a fierce dedication to his family, and there was nothing more important to him than being there for his children and making sure they had everything they ever needed in life,” Youth Art and Self-Empowerment Project co-founder Sarah Morris said in a tribute.
“We will always appreciate the support, encouragement and mentoring he selflessly gave to our son Damone Jr.,” Jones said.
He is survived by his wife, Danita, and their six children.
Services were scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, at Monumental Baptist Church, 4948 Locust St.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
