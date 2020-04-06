Joseph J. Mickey Jr., a former employee of the City of Philadelphia in Weights and Measures, died on Monday, March 30. He was 86.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1933, to the late Joseph J. Mickey Sr. and Minnie Johnson Mickey. He was the second child of their union.
His childhood nickname was “Mouse.” He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system where he graduated from Northeast High School in 1951. A former athlete, he often participated in track and field and the annual Penn Relays.
He was married to Verna in 1954 and two sons were born to their union. They were married for 65 years. He was employed with the City of Philadelphia in Weights and Measures and retired after 35 years of dedicated service.
Mickey was an avid sports fan, enjoying football and baseball. He never missed a game of the season. He also enjoyed watching and keeping up with the tennis world of both Venus and Serena Williams. For leisure, he also had his hand in deep sea fishing.
He was preceded in death by nephew Keith W. Green.
He is survived by: his wife, Verna; sons, Michael and Joe; sister, Helen Green; cousins, Ted Johnson, Thelma Rose and Marlene Lucas; aunt, Mildred Peterkins; niece, Cynthia Green; nephew, William T. Green III; and other relatives and friends.
A service was held April 1 at Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 6653-75 Chew Ave.
