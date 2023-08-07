Joseph Certaine, former managing director of the City of Philadelphia and a field organizer for Ed Rendell’s mayoral campaign, died on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after many health challenges. He was 76.
“His passion and dedication to this city and his efforts to protect and expand the right to vote in minority communities is unparalleled,” Rendell said. “He will be sorely missed.”
Born on Dec. 18, 1946, Certaine was raised by foster parents who instilled in him a sense of compassion and empathy that would define his character throughout his life.
Certaine made Philadelphia his home in 1979, and in December 1980 he was named tactical commander for political operations by the National Black Empowerment Council.
From 1994 to 2000, he served as the managing director of the City of Philadelphia, overseeing vital operations and contributing to its growth and prosperity.
“Throughout his life, Joe remained a humble and devoted man, never seeking the spotlight but always working diligently behind the scenes to bring about positive change,” his family said in a tribute.
A number of candidates for local, state and federal positions, including William Green, W. Wilson Goode, William Gray III and Dwight Evans, were advanced thanks to Certaine’s wise strategic counsel and astute organizational skills.
As the director of the Pennsylvania Voter ID Coalition in 2012 and as the convener of the O.V. Catto Voter Empowerment Initiative, he was a key driver behind important initiatives that have preserved voting rights in Pennsylvania.
“Joe was brilliant, a gifted organizer, with an edgy sense of humor and a deep sense of personal loyalty to his beliefs and to his friends and allies,” said Donna Gentile O’Donnell, who worked with Certaine during Rendell’s 1991 Philadelphia mayoral campaign.
He is survived by his son, Ernest “Todd” Stewart; daughter-in-law, Monique Ferguson Stewart; and grandchildren, Brendon, Christian and Alexa.
