Joseph Certaine, former managing director of the City of Philadelphia and a field organizer for Ed Rendell’s mayoral campaign, died on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after many health challenges. He was 76.

“His passion and dedication to this city and his efforts to protect and expand the right to vote in minority communities is unparalleled,” Rendell said. “He will be sorely missed.”

