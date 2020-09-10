Jordan J. Garfield passed on September 4, 1920. He is survived by loving family & friends. Services were private.
Howard University alumnus Chadwick Boseman provides words of inspiration to the Class of 2018 during Howard University's 150th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 12 in Washington, D.C.
