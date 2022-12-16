Joilet F. Harris-Lawton, a singer and award-wining actress, died on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. She was 64.
Harris-Lawton, who grew up in Germantown, attended Germantown High School and later Temple University. She quit her day job in 1992 to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a full-time performer.
She grew up singing and was a prominent figure in the Philadelphia theater scene, excelling in numerous performances. She often performed nationally as well as locally at the Walnut Street and Arden theaters.
Harris-Lawton earned the 2007 Barrymore Award for Leading Performance in a Musical for the musical “Change,” and also played the roles of Caroline Thibodeaux in the musical “Caroline” and Ella Fitzgerald in “Ella.”
According to IMDB, she was first credited as an actress in the sci-fi film “12 Monkeys” as “harassed mother.” She also appeared in the popular HBO series “The Wire,” as a court guard in the 2000 movie “Animal Factory,” and in an episode of “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”
Harris-Lawton, who married William Lawton in 2021, told the Tribune that her goal was never to become an actress and that her family wanted her to pursue law school.
“Instead, one day in 1982, I got a call from my cousin letting me know that Freedom Theatre was conducting auditions for gospel singers,” she said.
“While her singing voice was her calling card, Joilet’s versatility did not limit her to only musical performance,” said Terrence Nolen and Amy Murphy of the Arden Theatre company in an online tribute. “To hear her sing was to know her. Joilet filled you with her voice, seemingly effortlessly rising, soaring before opening up and astonishing you with her power and passion.”
She was preceded in death by two sisters.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Cory; four brothers; a sister; a grandson; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Nov. 28 at the Walnut Street Theatre.
