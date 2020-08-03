Johnnie Erving Sr., a longtime Philadelphia police officer and World War II veteran who resided in West Philadelphia, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Pennsylvania Hospital. He was 95.
Erving was born on Feb. 17, 1925, to the late Alice Stokes and Arcy Irvin. As a young boy, he decided that sharecropping in Burke County, Georgia, was not for him. He wanted to do more with his life. He credited his mother with instilling in him the value of a good education. He attended Boggs Academy, a prestigious private school for Black students. His mother insisted that he attend even when it meant a five-mile walk to the bus stop. Always an individualist, he changed the spelling of his last name to Erving in grade school.
Erving came to Philadelphia as a teenager. He was only in the city for a few years before the U.S. Army and World War II called. His stint in the Army took him to China, Burma and India.
He joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 1955, working first as a patrolman and later in plain clothes until his retirement in 1981. His work after retirement included various positions such as a school security officer at Overbrook High School.
Before moving to Philadelphia, Erving married Juanita Griffin, who preceded him in death. They had six children. One son, Zachary, died shortly after birth. Also significant in his life was Mamie Harrison, a companion and caregiver to his children. Through subsequent unions with Helen Crute and Ellen Coleman, he had three sons and a daughter.
Erving was a trustee emeritus at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Philadelphia, where he served faithfully as a member of the Usher Board. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends, telling stories about his life to his grandchildren, following politics, marveling at the accomplishments of Black people in this country, and playing games on the computer, especially Solitaire.
Erving was predeceased by his older sisters, Nancy Irvin and Francis Williams.
He is survived by: his children, Delores J. Brown, John Erving Jr. (Margaret), Gregory Erving (Renee), Veronica Erving, Odell Erving (Yvette), John Johnson, Arcy Crute (April), Michael Crute (Candace), and Andrea Johnson (Robert); 30 grandchildren; more than 25 great- and great-great grandchildren; and other family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Fernwood Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for a later time when conditions permit.
