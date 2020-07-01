Johnnie Ann Tobin, a longtime community worker, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was 99.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1920, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Lula Zeiglar-Moorer Tillie and John (Bates) Randolph. She was one of 10 children.
At the age of 20, Tobin became the first in her generation in her family to own property. She called her home in Orangeburg "Johnnie's Haven."
Tobin was a widow by the age of 25. She raised five children — four of her own and one of her sister's — during World War II. She later adopted three children of one sister and raised four children from another sister.
Even with all those mouths to feed, Tobin was an entrepreneur. She ran her own taxi service and a beauty salon in South Carolina. When she moved north, she had a restaurant, hotel and picnic grove that received tours from Philadelphia, Delaware, Maryland, the Jersey Shore and Washington, D.C.
Tobin established her home on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia. Her living room was filled with plaques from organizations such as OIC and Carroll Park — her "Wall of Honor."
In Philadelphia, Tobin was a domestic worker and entrepreneur. She also helped her community, her church and people in need.
She was a proud member of Vine Memorial Baptist Church since 1957.
Soon after she joined the church, Tobin, then-pastor George W. Carr and the deacon's board worked to get a traffic light installed at the intersection of 52nd and Thompson streets. At that time, a large container company had trucks driving from Parkside Avenue down 52nd Street to the airport. Tobin and the church leaders were concerned about the safety of neighborhood children.
Tobin sang in the church's choir all 63 years that she was a member. Her favorite hymn was "How I Got Over" sung by the legendary gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.
For 35 years, Tobin was the church's main cook. She also taught Sunday School for children and later adults. She was the chaplain until she retired at the age of 82.
She also was a founder of the church's federal credit union.
Tobin helped establish Simpson Fletcher Conestoga retirement community on 54th and Master streets.
She valued education and was proud that 18 of her children and grandchildren graduated from colleges, including Vassar College, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California, Rider University, Temple University, Cheyney University, Virginia State University, the University of Pittsburgh, Morgan State University, Hampton University, Peirce Business School and the Culinary Institute of America.
Tobin's children and grandchildren have gone on to become executives at large corporations and consulting firms, school administrators, sales executives, supervisors, executive chefs and realtors, among other important positions.
Tobin always told her children and grandchildren to get a good education and "own your own" land and property.
Tobin is survived by four children, Janis Lee Tobin-Walker, Lurline Tobin-Fields, Lawrence Tobin Jr. and Shirley Ann Tobin; three adopted children, Mary Elizabeth Chambers, Britz Randolph and Daisy M. Randolph; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Her funeral services can be viewed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at www.cwoodfh.com. On the website, scroll to find Tobin's obituary, click on it, and then click on the video file.
